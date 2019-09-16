WATCH LIVE: EPD to Address Death of Man Who Died in Their Custody

The Evansville Police Department will hold a press conference Monday at 3 p.m. to address the death of Edward Snukis who died while in their custody.

Police say 55-year-old Snukis was in a restricted area of a car dealership on Division Street. 44News is told Snukis was intoxicated and refusing to cooperate with officers punching an officer before getting tased and running away.

Police say Snukis shortly after arriving at the hospital. All officers involved have been serving a three day administrative leave.

Watch live here: https://44news.wevv.com/live-stream/

Related stories:

Comments

comments