WATCH: Healthcare Workers Honored by Evansville First Responders

In recognition of Nurse Appreciation Week and the tireless efforts of healthcare workers to support the community through the COVID-19 pandemic, the Evansville Police Department (EPD) and the Evansville Fire Department (EFD) came together to honor those working on the frontlines in the healthcare industry.

EPD and EFD joined together to create a heart formation to show their appreciation for the hard work of the healthcare heroes.

EPD has provided a drone video, showcasing the display of appreciation from a bird’s-eye view:

