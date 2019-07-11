Watch Group Files Appeal to Block Proposed Refinery

A coal-to-diesel refinery scheduled for construction is now facing a challenge in court by Indiana Community Groups.

An air quality permit was issued to Riverview Energy Corporation to build a refinery in Spencer County. Earthjustice, on behalf of Southwestern Indiana Citizens for Quality of Life and Valley Watch, filed the lawsuit.

The proposed refinery would be the first of its kind in the United States, but according to the lawsuit, building the refinery would, “emit dangerous air pollution in a county that already ranks among the worst one percent nationally for toxic releases.”

