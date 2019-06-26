Watch Fireworks Ignite the Sky in Downtown Henderson

Downtown Henderson will be having the Independence Bank Fireworks Celebration on July 3rd. Activities will begin at 5 p.m. with the fireworks going off at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Attendees can eat at food vendors and downtown restaurants, listen to live music and visit various select merchants.

Food vendors open at 5:00 p.m.

5 p.m.-7 p.m. Live music by Gary Vincent

6:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m. Inflatables and face painting

6 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Jammin’ and Jumpin Street Vault

9:15 p.m. Fireworks

Beer Garden at Rockhouse on the River

