Watch Fireworks Ignite the Sky in Downtown Henderson

Downtown Henderson will be having the Independence Bank Fireworks Celebration on July 3rd. Activities will begin at 5 p.m. with the fireworks going off at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Attendees can eat at food vendors and downtown restaurants, listen to live music and visit various select merchants.

  • Food vendors open at 5:00 p.m.
  • 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Live music by Gary Vincent
  • 6:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m. Inflatables and face painting
  • 6 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Jammin’ and Jumpin Street Vault
  • 9:15 p.m. Fireworks
  • Beer Garden at Rockhouse on the River

