Watch Fireworks Ignite the Sky in Downtown Henderson
Downtown Henderson will be having the Independence Bank Fireworks Celebration on July 3rd. Activities will begin at 5 p.m. with the fireworks going off at approximately 9:15 p.m.
Attendees can eat at food vendors and downtown restaurants, listen to live music and visit various select merchants.
- Food vendors open at 5:00 p.m.
- 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Live music by Gary Vincent
- 6:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m. Inflatables and face painting
- 6 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Jammin’ and Jumpin Street Vault
- 9:15 p.m. Fireworks
- Beer Garden at Rockhouse on the River