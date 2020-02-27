Watch These Classics Before They Expire

When it’s cold and gross, we prefer to stick it out indoors and snuggle up with a great show or flick!

Hulu hasn’t added anything new, but they do have some great classic films — that you may not have known were available — that are expiring this Saturday, so you’ve got to watch them now — or miss out.

2011’s “A Better Life” and 2017’s “A Stork’s Journey” are both on their way out…but the real story are the old cult classics.

1994’s “Airheads” is a must-see about three band members hoping for a big break!





The trio head to a radio station to play their demo tape and wind up holding everyone hostage with plastic guns when the head DJ refuses to play them.

This flick features young Brendan Frazer and Adam Sandler, and even the late and great Chris Farley.

The audience score on Rotten Tomatoes is only 50 percent, but, the website does say that airheads is “Fun and entertaining”.

Also expiring is 1999’s “Blast from the Past”, also starring Brendan Frazer.

Following a bomb scare in the 1960s that locked the Weber family in their bomb shelter for 35 years, Adam Weber must venture out into Los Angeles and obtain food and supplies for his family.

He meets Eve, who reluctantly agrees to help him out.

Bonus!

Not only do you get to see Alicia Silverstone and Brendan Frazer in their heyday…the parents are played by the amazing Christopher Walken and sweet Sissy Spacek.

Netflix has been teasing relentlessly that season 2 of “Altered Carbon”, a Netflix Original, will be released this weekend along with “Angry Birds 2”, but fans of history, drama and intrigue are anxiously awaiting Friday’s release of the third season of “Berlin Babylon”.

Netflix recommended this to me, so I finally watched it and was absolutely hooked!

This is the most expensive television show ever produced in Germany, and it shows in the production value and writing.

This season has inspector Gereon Rath investigating the violent — and brutal — death of actress Betty Winter.

He will encounter the dark side of glamour, and an industry in turmoil.

New in theaters tomorrow, “The Invisible Man”.

When Cecilia’s abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax.

As a series of coincidences turn lethal, Cecilia works to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.

Scary!

The newest adaptation of the H. G. Wells title stars Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge and Storm Reid.

That’s what you can look forward to this weekend…catch those films before they expire, and let me know if “the invisible man” was worth the ticket price.

Happy viewing!

