WATCH: Assited Living Facility Connects Residents With Loved Ones During Isolation

Senior living communities and nursing homes across the country are asking residents to isolate themselves because of the high risk that the virus poses to the elderly.

One Brownsburg, Indiana assisted living facility is helping residents stay connected with their loved ones despite the isolation.

This all took place at Brownsburg Meadows Assisted Living, where employees says their top priority is making sure residents are engaged with their families and the outside community, FOX 59 reported.

“We absolutely adore witnessing these residents light up seeing their loved ones,” said Brownsburg Meadows Assisted Living employee, Erica Hirsch.

