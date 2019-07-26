Washington Man Arrested in Connection to Infant’s Death

Indiana State Police have arrested a Washington, Ind., man after injuries to a one month old boy resulted in his death.

Authorities say Bobby Leighty, 26, Washington, was the caretaker of one month old Kyson Jones, Loogootee, who became unresponsive sometime after noon on July 23.

Leighty reportedly contacted family members who arrived at the home a short time later. The family would later call 911.

Jones was transported to the Daviess County Hospital, before being flown via helicopter to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. Jones was removed from life support and pronounced dead on July 26 according to Indiana State Police investigators.

Leighty was arrested and incarcerated at the Martin County Jail on felony charges including neglect causing serious bodily injury and resulting in death.

The family has been notified.

Comments

comments