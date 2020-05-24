Wasbash County Health Officials Report Second Confirmed COVID-19 Case

The Wabash County Health Department is reporting a second COVID-19 case Sunday afternoon.

Health officials say it will likely take several days for the case to be reflected on the Illinois State Department of Health website.

Here are the number of cases in our Illinois counties:

SALINE: 6 cases

GALLATIN: 2 cases

WHITE: 2 cases

WABASH: 2 cases

LAWRENCE: 4 cases

RICHLAND: 3 cases

WAYNE: 9 cases; 1 death

HAMILTON: 2 cases

HARDIN: 1 case

EDWARDS: 2 cases

