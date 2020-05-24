CoronavirusIllinois
Wasbash County Health Officials Report Second Confirmed COVID-19 Case
The Wabash County Health Department is reporting a second COVID-19 case Sunday afternoon.
Health officials say it will likely take several days for the case to be reflected on the Illinois State Department of Health website.
Here are the number of cases in our Illinois counties:
SALINE: 6 cases
GALLATIN: 2 cases
WHITE: 2 cases
WABASH: 2 cases
LAWRENCE: 4 cases
RICHLAND: 3 cases
WAYNE: 9 cases; 1 death
HAMILTON: 2 cases
HARDIN: 1 case
EDWARDS: 2 cases