Warrick Parks Foundation Aims to Maintain Warrick Co. Parks and Trails

The Warrick Parks Foundation is a new, nonprofit organization that was recently launched with the mission of developing and maintaining Warrick County’s beautiful parks, trails, and public spaces for the enjoyment of residents and visitors for generations to come.

The Warrick Parks Foundation was created with the assistance of Warrick Trails, a volunteer organization responsible for funding the trail system that connects neighborhoods, schools, parks, and retail establishments throughout Warrick County. With the focus on completing the trail system, it became apparent to the organization’s board of directors that a new organization focused solely on raising funds to maintain the county’s trails, parks, and public spaces was needed.

The Warrick Parks Foundation board of directors hired Laurel Meny to serve as the organization’s executive director. For the past nine years, Meny has served as the public relations director for IMA Creations, Inc, in Naples Florida and prior to that as the marketing director for The Chamber of Commerce of Southwest Indiana. A lifelong Warrick County resident, her community involvement includes serving as a board member for the Evansville Parks Foundation; Warrick Trails; John H. Castle Elementary School PTO; and Newburgh United Methodist Preschool. She and husband, Brad, and their two daughters reside in Newburgh.

According to Kevin Pass, Warrick Parks Foundation’s president, “Laurel, along with a board of 25 dedicated Warrick County leaders, are hitting the ground running with a full calendar of events, donor opportunities, and new programs to get the community enthusiastic about and involved in preserving the amenities that we are so blessed to have right here in our backyard.”

Courtesy of Warrick Parks Foundation

