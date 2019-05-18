Warrick County Sheriff’s Office on Kristy Kelly Disappearance Case

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says it respects the decision of a Court of Appeals which ends litigation of how law enforcement investigated the disappearance of Kristy Kelly.

Before releasing documents the sheriff’s office is attempting to redact personal information, but because of the size of the file it’s possible that some information will not be redacted.

Currently there are four requests for those documents and the sheriff’s office hopes that those receiving the information use caution and discretion as some of the content is graphic.

Warrick County’s Sheriff will encourage local legislators to amend the law that would broaden law enforcement’s discretionary authority of release of records to include missing person cases.

Comments

comments