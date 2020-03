Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Warrick County Schools will finish out the 2019-2020 school year with e-learning.

Superintendent Brad Schnieder made the announcement on Friday, a day after Governor Holcomb ordered all public schools to remain closed until May 1st.

Teachers will be coordinating with parents to drop off completed work on several days between now and May 7th.

Read the entire statement from Superintendent Schnieder here.

Comments

comments