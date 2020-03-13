Warrick County Schools to Close for Three Weeks Starting March 16

The Warrick County School Corporation has decided to close schools and cancel all school-related events starting March 16 through April 3.

WCSC will provide information and guidance regarding student instructional materials via the WCSC Autocall System, WCSC website, and social media.

In addition, WCSC Food Services will have “Grab and Go” lunches available between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for any WCSC school-age student at the following locations: Boonville High School, Chandler Elementary, Oakdale Elementary, Sharon Elementary, and Tennyson Elementary.

Officials said there are not any diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in Warrick County.

Comments

comments