Warrick County School Reopening Plan

Warrick County School Corporation Friday announced its plan for guidelines for reopening schools in the fall.

They will use a three-level system if a case of COVID-19 arises within the school at any given time.

Green level is where students are physically present at school. This includes all K-12 students.

When at green level parents will need to screen their children for the following symptoms:

●A fever of 100.4 F or greater

●Cough

●Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

●Chills

●Repeated shaking with chills

●Muscle pain

●Headache

●Sore throat

●New loss of taste or smell

●Diarrhea

●Nausea or vomiting

If a student exhibits these symptoms, the parent or guardian ​will call the school to report the absence. The student will be required to stay at home. They will not be counted absent if they log in from home to participate in the Livestream class.

Students will need to be fever-free for 72 hours without medication upon returning to school unless a physician provides documentation otherwise.

All WCSC staff members will self-screen before leaving home.

Students are required to follow the safety guidelines on buses, in classrooms, and in all communal areas.

Guidelines are in place for social distancing, wearing face mask, and cleanliness among students and staff for each school.

Yellow level will be a hybrid where some students will be present in school, while others may be studying from home remotely. The school corporations will only move to yellow when the Warrick County Health Department superintendent Schneider deems it necessary based on current COVID-19 data.

It is possible that some school grade-levels or classes may move to Yellow while others remain at Green.

Red level will be a completely remote K-12 learning experience where students will not physically be in the building.

The School Corporation will move to Level Red when the Governor of Indiana, the Indiana State Department of Health, the Warrick County health department, or Superintendent Schneider ​closes all schools​ based on current Covoid-19 data. When distance learning for students must follow the distance learning expectations found on the WCSC website under the COVID-19 tab.

A live stream option is for all school grade students who want to remain enrolled in Warrick County schools, but cannot attend onsite for reasons such as the child or family member is in a high-risk category, or the current circumstances require a different option other than a traditional school setting. Students are expected to commit to a minimum of nine weeks at a time. When the student is prepared to return prior to the end of the quarter they are welcome to so. Students must have internet access and meet all required deadlines.

