Warrick County Reports Third COVID-19 Related Death
The Warrick County Health Department provided an update on COVID-19 in the county.
A new death was reported Monday bringing the death toll in Warrick County to three. Friday, the county reported its first two deaths: two elderly patients living at Signature Healthcare in Newburgh.
One patient was a 74-year-old man who died at the nursing home, while the second patient was a 92-year-old female who died at a local hospital
The number of confirmed positive coronavirus cases in Warrick County has reached 90.
