Warrick County Health Dept. Confirms First Positive COVID-19 Patient Recovery, New Cases

The Warrick County Health Department (WCHD) on Thursday provided confirmation of the first patient clear of quarantine protocol.

WCHD says that the first positive case of coronavirus in Warrick County has cleared all quarantine protocol and is symptom free.

Both the Indiana State Department of Health and WCHD on Thursday announced the third positive case of novel coronavirus in Warrick County.

WCHD is working closely with local and state officials to ensure that contacts of the patient are identified and monitored, and that all infection control protocols are being followed.

