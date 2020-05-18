Warrick County Coroner: Hamilton Pointe Resident Passes From COVID-19

A new COVID-19 death was identified in Warrick County on Monday, May 18, by the Warrick County Coroner.

According to Warrick County Coroner Sarah Seaton, the death was of a resident at The Village at Hamilton Pointe, a senior living facility in Newburgh, Indiana.

Seaton said the resident died over the weekend and was a 97-year-old female.

Because of the risk COVID-19 poses to the elderly and those with underlying health issues, White House officials have strongly recommended COVID-19 testing of both residents and staff at all nursing home facilities around the United States.

As of Monday, May 18, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 151 total positive cases of coronavirus in Warrick County, with 24 total deaths.

