Warrick County Coroner’s Office Releases Statement Over First Deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health announced Friday the first two deaths in Warrick County.

44News learned the patients were elderly with underlying medical conditions.

Below the Warrick County Coroner’s Office released a statement surrounding the two deaths:

This week, Warrick County suffered the loss of two individuals to COVID-19. Both were elderly with comorbid conditions that impacted their ability to effectively fight the infection. Our hearts go out to the families, friends, and medical staff that cared for each of them. I would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to continue to practice safe social-distancing. We have seen an increase in the number of cases in the younger population, which is likely a direct result of not following recommendations. Most young people who become infected will make it through with little complications, but the risk of passing it along to the elderly or immunocompromised it significant. And this group will have a much harder time winning their battle with the virus, as we have seen with the deaths this week in our county. Please, stay home unless you have a true need to get out. Parents, keep your children at home and set a good example for them. Practice good hand hygiene and do your part to keep everyone in our community safe, especially the most vulnerable amongst us. We have a responsibility to Stop the Spread

