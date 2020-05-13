Warrick County Commissioners to Distribute $250K to Struggling Businesses

The Warrick County Commissioners announced Wednesday it has received federal grant funding of $250,000 from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs from its COVID-19 Response Program.

According to a press release, the Warrick County Small Business Recovery Grant Program was created for small businesses namely those businesses in high-risk categories including: food and beverage, personal care, professional services, and retail sectors.

Grants of up to $5,000 will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis to eligible applicants.

Businesses must provide documentation that they meet grant criteria.

