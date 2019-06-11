Warrick County Chief Deputy to Release Kristy Kelley Records

The court records pertaining to the death of Kristy Kelley will be released to the public. Warrick County Chief Deputy Paul Kruse tells 44News he will release those records sometime next week.

Kelley went missing back in August 2014. Witnesses say she has last seen leaving a Boonville VFW post.

A month later, Kelley’s body was found in her vehicle at the bottom of a lake. There was no criminal investigation into Kelley’s death. It was determined that Kelley’s death was a result of accidental asphyxiation caused by drowning.

The files were sealed by the Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Back in April, the Indiana Court of Appeals ruled in favor of her father, Todd Scales, to unseal those documents. The court ruled the records were not part of a criminal investigation and could not be withheld.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates on this case.

Comments

comments