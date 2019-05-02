Warrick Co. to Receive Over $300K for Tecumseh Trail Project

As part of the Next Trail project, Warrick County is expected to receive $394,674 for the completion of the Tecumseh Trail.

This is part of Governor Holcomb’s $1 billion Next Level Connections infrastructure program which aims to accelerate major highway, expands access to rural broadband services, creates more nonstop flights and pursues the expansion of rail projects in northwest Indiana.

Gov. Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Director Cameron Clark announced Thursday that 17 communities and nonprofit organizations will receive $24.9 million for 42 miles of new trail development.

The list of awards, project descriptions and a map can be found here.

For more information about Next Level Trails, click here.

