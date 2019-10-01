Warrick Co. Teen Hit While Riding Bike to School

A Warrick County teen was hit Tuesday morning while riding his bike to school.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 14-year-old boy was riding his bike to Castle Middle School when he was hit by a white SUV near the intersection of SR 261 and Oak Grove Road.

Castle Elementary is located at that intersection.

The sheriff says the female driver stopped, but left the scene after the child said he was okay.

According to a Facebook message from the mother of the teen, he has scrapes, bruises, and is very shaken up. He was taken by his family to the hospital to be checked out.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify the driver and an investigation is ongoing.

