Warrick Co. Community Foundation Awards Over $32K in Grants to Numerous Agencies

A wide range of services and programs in Warrick County have been awarded $32, 817 in grants by the Warrick Co. Community Foundation.

The Community Good Grants are supported by individuals and organizations establishing and contributing to endowment funds held by the Foundation.

The 2019 grants recipients include:

The Deaconess Foundation: $7,500 to support Mobile Mammography services provided in Warrick County and $1,295 to the purchase of an AED machine for the Elberfeld Police Department;

Encountering Hope Ministries, Inc.: $2,500 to support renovations for the new Hope Central facility;

The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra: $750 to support Warrick County student participation in the 2019-2020 Helen M. McKinney Young People's Concerts;

Holly's House, Inc.: $5,000 for the "Think First and Stay Safe" child abuse prevention program offered in Warrick County schools;

Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry: $5,000 to support the "Meat" the Need program in Warrick County;

St. Vincent Evansville Foundation: $1,350 to purchase dental hygiene products and educational materials for use by Warrick County children;

Tri-State Food Bank: $3,422 for the purchase of a refrigerator and freezer for the Hemingway Food Pantry; and

YWCA of Evansville: $6,000 to support the Road to Recovery Program.

