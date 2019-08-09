Warren County Man Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges

A Warren County man has been arrested on child exploitation charges.

Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Jonathan Lewis, 33, on charges related to the distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.

Lewis was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

Lewis is currently charged five counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor 1st offense. He was lodged in the Warren County Detention Center.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

