Kentucky

Warren Co. Residents Can Get Real ID Kentucky Driver’s License

Tyrone Morris 1 min ago
Less than a minute

Warren County residents who want a Real ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card can now get one in Bowling Green.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a news release Tuesday that the Bowling Green driver’s license office is accepting applications for Voluntary Travel IDs, Kentucky’s version of Real ID-compliant identification, from Warren County.

Beginning Oct. 1, people without a Real ID-compliant driver’s license or other acceptable identification, such as a passport, won’t be able to board domestic flights, visit military bases or enter some federal buildings.

Warren County residents may visit the KYTC-operated Driver licensing regional field office located next to Starbucks at 360 East Eighth Avenue in Bowling Green.

The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Applicants will receive a temporary 30-day document that serves as a driving credential until the permanent card arrives in the mail at the applicant’s residence.

44News is told Madisonville will be one of the regional sites later this year.

Comments

comments

Back to top button