Warren Co. Residents Can Get Real ID Kentucky Driver’s License

Warren County residents who want a Real ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card can now get one in Bowling Green.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a news release Tuesday that the Bowling Green driver’s license office is accepting applications for Voluntary Travel IDs, Kentucky’s version of Real ID-compliant identification, from Warren County.

Beginning Oct. 1, people without a Real ID-compliant driver’s license or other acceptable identification, such as a passport, won’t be able to board domestic flights, visit military bases or enter some federal buildings.

Warren County residents may visit the KYTC-operated Driver licensing regional field office located next to Starbucks at 360 East Eighth Avenue in Bowling Green.

The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Applicants will receive a temporary 30-day document that serves as a driving credential until the permanent card arrives in the mail at the applicant’s residence.

44News is told Madisonville will be one of the regional sites later this year.

Comments

comments