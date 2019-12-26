WARN Notice: Genesis Mine Closing in February

Workers at Genesis Mine in Centertown, Ky. will be out of a job after receiving a WARN notice Thursday morning.

According to the notice, 250 employees will be permanently laid off on February 24.

These layoffs come after the mine’s company, Murray Energy, filed for bankruptcy in October.

A majority of the people impacted by these layoffs include heavy equipment operators and administrative staff members.

This a developing story, stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

