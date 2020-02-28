Warmth & Wet Weather Around the Corner
While the sunnier skies were only limited to the morning hours temperatures will continue to improve throughout the afternoon. Expect an overall high of 43 degrees. We still remain about 7 degrees shy of the average high which is 50 for late-February.
There is a slight chance for scattered showers between the hours of 3-7 PM. By 8 PM, the scattered rain will subside and temperatures will be on a decline throughout the overnight hours. Saturday will start on a frigid note with a morning low of 25. However, wall-to-wall sunshine will be on tap for Saturday with a back-to-back high of 43. It gets even warmer by Sunday afternoon, temperatures will rise deeply into the 50s and lower-60s.
Rain will arrive by Sunday evening and last throughout the top part of next week. Early projections have the metro area potentially receiving 1-2 inches through Wednesday afternoon. Places south of the Ohio can get a hefty total of 3-5 inches of rainfall.