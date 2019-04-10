Warmth Continues, Severe Storms Possible Thursday Night

This beautiful dry weather has come with a cost. Pollen levels will continue to be on the high side over the next few days. Juniper, Maple and Oak will be the primary allergens plaguing all us allergy sufferers.

The gorgeous weather continues into Wednesday afternoon, mostly sunny skies, winds out of the southeast at 5 to 10MPH temperatures rising into the mid to upper 70s. Wouldn’t surprise me of some of our southwest portions of the Tri-State touched 80 degrees. Look for a mix of clouds and stars overnight, with a mild low of 58. Most of Thursday will be dry, warm and rather windy. Temperatures will rise to near 80, winds will gust out of the south 40 -45MPH ahead of a cold front that will arrive Thursday evening. It’s that cold front that will spawn showers and storms, with the potential for severe storms. Especially between 9PM-3AM. Damaging winds look to be the primary threat, tornadic rotation and large hail can’t be ruled out.

Storm Prediction Center maintaining a “Slight” to “Marginal” risk of severe storms across the Tri-State

Drier weather will arrive by Friday with highs in the 60s and 70s through the weekend. Heavier widespread rainfall looks likely Sunday before pleasant weather arrives at the start of next week.

