Warmest Temperatures in Seven Months, Severe Threat Sunday

It didn’t take long for temperatures to quickly rise into the 80s after starting off in the upper 60s to low 70s Tri-State wide. In Evansville the temperature never fell below 70 this morning. Through the afternoon look for mostly sunny skies, hot and breezy conditions as temperatures rise to their warmest point in seven months, upper 80s to around 90 in some locations.

Overnight will see starry skies, another mild low in the mid to upper 60s. The weekend starts off warm and dry looking for summer-like conditions to continue as high will reach the upper 80s once again. Winds will be breezy out of the south/southwest at 20-30MPH.

If you have any outdoor plans this weekend Saturday is looking quite perfect for that. As we move into Sunday we see our shower and thunderstorm chances increase as a cold front advances east. This is the same system that will spawn a two-day severe weather outbreak in the Midwest. We may see a round of showers and storms in the morning and then another round fire up in the afternoon. Still some questions as to the overall evolution of the storms. But the threat for severe weather is there. Dew points are expected to be in the mid to upper 60s. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a majority of the Tri-State under a “Slight” risk of severe storms Sunday, damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats with these potential storms.

As the front passes we will see average like temperatures Monday in the upper 70s, we should stay dry through Tuesday before the next storm system brings the threat of showers and heavy rainfall with the potential of severe storms. Summer-like weather is expected to move in late week through Memorial Day Weekend.

