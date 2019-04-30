Warmest Day in 6 Months? Shower & Storm Threat

A mild start to our Tuesday with temperatures in the 60s! Most of the shower and thunderstorms are north and west of the region with a stalled out front. Should we break the 80 degree mark in Evansville today, that will mark our warmest temperatures since October of last year. Even with mostly cloudy skies warm air is going to continue to build into the area.

The chances for showers and storms will gradually increase each day this week. It looks like the greatest chance will be Thursday and throughout that stretch some storms could be on the strong to severe side.

A few isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon-evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a portion of the Tri-State under a “Marginal” risk of severe storms, a few pop-up thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon-evening, mainly north and western reaches of the Tri-State. Everyone won’t see thunderstorms.

We are in for another mild night with lows only falling into the mid to upper 60s, a few showers and rumbles of thunder are possible early Wednesday morning. Expect another round of scattered showers and storms Wednesday, most of the afternoon looks dry but a few pop-up strong storms are possible. The SPC has placed at least half the area under a “Marginal” risk tomorrow, for damaging winds and hail.

It will be another mild day with temperatures pushing near 80, also feeling a bit humid with dew points in the 60s. The cloud cover though should keep the severe weather threat rather low. Will see how things develop, showers and storms likely by Thursday as well. In fact Thursday looks like the best chance of seeing numerous showers and storms across the entire Tri-State. The SPC has placed the whole are under a “Marginal” risk of severe storms.

So to recap, 3 straight days the SPC has placed a “Marginal” risk of severe storms across the Tri-State, storms today will be isolated, with scattered showers and storms Wednesday and especially Thursday. Can’t rule out showers and storms even lingering into Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will stay around average through the weekend. So there could be some showers around at Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby. Looking at mostly sunny skies returning Sunday.

