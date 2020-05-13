Warm, Muggy and Rainy Weather Settles In

It’s been a perfect day to sit inside and binge your favorite tv show as these damp and grey conditions continue to plague the Tri-State on this Wednesday evening. The isolated rainfall may linger in spots into the overnight hours, but the main story over these next 2 days will be the surge in temperatures.

The scattered rainfall affecting the region is being produced by a warm front pushing northeastward from the Central Great Plains. As this frontal boundary passes us overnight, it will lead to quite the jump in mercury. After again struggling to reach the upper 50s and low 60s earlier today, we’ll fly back up into the mid to low 80s Thursday! The gradually decreasing clouds paired with a nice southerly wind flow will drive our high to 83° in the River City (our warmest day since May 2nd).

It’s not all rainbows and unicorns though, rainfall is expected to plague the region Friday, Saturday and Sunday (all the while, temperatures will routinely reach the upper 70s and low 80s). By the time it’s all said and done by Sunday evening, some spots across the Tri-State could see up to 2” of total precipitation.

Keep those umbrellas ready.

