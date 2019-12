Kentucky State Police say they received information that robbery suspects Timothy and Brittni Smith were arrested Wednesday in Illinois.

The Smiths are wanted out of Adair and Livingston County in Kentucky.

There are not a lot of details surrounding the arrest but the Smiths are being held on the Adair County warrants and crimes committed in Edward Co., Illinois.

KSP says this investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

Comments

comments