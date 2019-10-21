Walmart’s Frozen Meat Products Recalled Due to Salmonella Concerns

More than 6,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork and turkey products are being recalled by George’s Prepared Foods, according to a USDA press release.

The items are sold under Walmart’s Great Value brand and were produced in April and May of this year. George’s says a third-party storage facility mistakenly shipped the products.

There have been no reports of people getting sick from the foods but the USDA is asking customers to either throw the items away or return them to a store.

The following products are subject to recall:

24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 10/16/19 and lot code 1091971894.

24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties” with use by date of 10/24/19 and lot code 1171971897.

35.6-oz. packages containing “Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 11/03/19 and lot code 1271972894 or use by date 11/05/19 and lot code 1291972894.

