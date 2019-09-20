Walmart to Halt E-Cigarette Sales After Current Inventory

Consumers will no longer be able to buy e-cigarettes from Walmart or Sam’s Club. Walmart announced Friday it plans to discontinue the sales of e-cigarettes and other electronic smoking devices amid the rise of hundred unexplained illnesses and deaths linked to the flavored vaping products.

“Given the growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity and uncertainty regarding e-cigarettes, we plan to discontinue the sale of electronic nicotine delivery products at all Walmart and Sam’s Club U.S. locations,” a company spokesperson said.

The retail giant says it will no longer stock the products once the existing inventory has been completely sold.

Back in May, the retail giant voluntarily raised the age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21 at all of its U.S. stores.

