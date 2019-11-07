Walmart Teams Up With the Salvation Army for National Toy Drive

Walmart will team up with the Salvation Army this Saturday for National Toy Drive. Collection times vary by locations.

Walmart shoppers will receive a list of toys and other gifts that are most often requested by families enrolled in their local Salvation Army Christmas assistance program. They are then able to shop for these items and drop them off in specially marked boxes in front of the Walmart stores.

The goal of this event is to provide Christmas gifts for Hoosier children in need across the state. These gifts can include items like toys, bicycles, clothing, books, and games.

