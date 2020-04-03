Walmart to Regulate Store Entries to Encourage Social Distancing

Starting Saturday, April 3, Walmart will limit the number of customers who can be inside a store at once.

The company says stores will now allow no more than five customers for every 1,000 square feet at a given time. That’s roughly 20 percent of a store’s capacity.

To manage this restriction, customers will be admitted through a single-entry door one-by-one and counted.

Walmart says once a store reaches capacity, customers will be admitted inside on a “1-out-1-in” basis.

Associates and signage will remind customers of the importance of social distancing while they’re waiting to enter a store – especially before it opens in the morning.

Additionally, aisles will have one-way movement, using floor markers and direction from associates.

