Walmart to Perform Temperature Checks on Employees

Walmart will begin temperature checks for employees at all of its United States stores, the company announced Tuesday. The move is in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it will take the temperatures of associates when they first report to work, make masks and gloves available to associates, and continue to “promote social distancing” in the workplace.

Walmart said the decision was made to “better serve” customers and “promote a safe and healthy workplace” for employees.

To better serve our customers and promote a safe and healthy workplace for our associates, we are taking the following actions in our U.S.-based stores, clubs and supply chain locations over the next few weeks: https://t.co/igHAh7JZk5 pic.twitter.com/LZY4GvU0r7 — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) March 31, 2020

