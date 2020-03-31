CoronavirusEvansvilleIndiana

Walmart to Perform Temperature Checks on Employees

Tyrone Morris 2 mins ago
Less than a minute

Walmart will begin temperature checks for employees at all of its United States stores, the company announced Tuesday. The move is in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it will take the temperatures of associates when they first report to work, make masks and gloves available to associates, and continue to “promote social distancing” in the workplace.

Walmart said the decision was made to “better serve” customers and “promote a safe and healthy workplace” for employees.

Comments

comments

Back to top button
Close