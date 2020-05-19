Walmart, Kroger Expanding Testing Sites Throughout Kentucky

Walmart is expanding its testing operations throughout the state of Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday during a live press conference.

Beshear says new testing sites will open on May 22 in Ashland, Bowling Green, Leitchfield, Paducah, Pikeville, and Richmond. Currently, there are testing sites in Louisville and Bardstown.

Kroger is also expected to expand testing sites in Richmond, Mayfield, Louisville, and Harford this week.

Click here for information on how to register at more than 70 sites in Kentucky.

Related content:

Kentucky Ramps Up COVID-19 Testing Sites

COVID-19: Locating Drive-Thru Testing Sites in Kentucky

Comments

comments