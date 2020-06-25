Walmart Gives Third Cash Bonus to Hourly Associates, Hire 150,000 More Workers

Walmart announced Thursday that it will be giving the third round of cash bonuses to hourly workers and will hire 150,000 more people.

In a statement by the retail giant, it was said that a $300 bonus will be given to full-time hourly associates and drivers, $150 to part-time hourly and temporary associates, and $400 to assistant managers. Walmart says the cash being given to employees will add up to more than $10.6 million.

According to Walmart, employees that were hired by the company as of June 5 will qualify for the bonuses.

Walmart has recognized associates for their many contributions during this unprecedented time by investing nearly $1 billion in two special cash bonuses, an early quarterly bonus payout, and other initiatives.

Anyone interested in applying at Walmart should do so by visiting the Walmart Careers website.

