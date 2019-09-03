Walmart Ends Handgun Ammunition Sales After El Paso Shooting

Walmart says it will stop the sale of handgun ammunition and requested customers refrain from carrying guns openly into its stores.

This is in response to the shooting in its El Paso store. On August 3rd, a gunman entered a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas and killed 22 people using an AK-style firearm that Walmart already bans the sale of. Texas became an open carry state in 2016, allowing people to openly carry firearms in public.

In the aftermath of the El Paso shooting, the retailer says it will stop handgun ammunition and ammunition for short-barrel rifles after selling all its inventory. It will also stop selling handguns in Alaska, the only state where the company still sells them.

