Walmart Announces $96 Million Remodeling Effort

Walmart on Wednesday it plans on spending an estimated $96 million on new technologies and upgrades to stores throughout Indiana this year

The company plans to remodel 19 locations across the Hoosier state as well as the launch and continued expansion of several customer-focused innovations.

650 Kimmel Road, Vincennes

2460 E Wabash, Frankfort

4040 North Newton Street, Jasper

2501 Walton Blvd., Warsaw

567 Ivy Tech Drive, Madison

3335 S Red Bank Road, Evansville

410 Grand Valley Blvd., Martinsville

1351 Veterans Parkway, Clarksville (*complete)

4801 W Clara Lane, Muncie

2016 N Wayne Street, Angola

3167 S State Road 3, New Castle

2505 N Oak Drive, Plymouth

3313 W State Road 45, Bloomington

735 N Gospel Street, Paoli

175 Country Road #6 West, Elkhart

2100 N Main Street, Bluffton

8599 High Pointe Drive, Newburgh

950 Highway 80 E, Clinton (*complete)

3805 S Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis

