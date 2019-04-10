Walmart Announces $96 Million Remodeling Effort

Walmart on Wednesday it plans on spending an estimated $96 million on new technologies and upgrades to stores throughout Indiana this year
The company plans to remodel 19 locations across the Hoosier state as well as the launch and continued expansion of several customer-focused innovations.
- 650 Kimmel Road, Vincennes
- 2460 E Wabash, Frankfort
- 4040 North Newton Street, Jasper
- 2501 Walton Blvd., Warsaw
- 567 Ivy Tech Drive, Madison
- 3335 S Red Bank Road, Evansville
- 410 Grand Valley Blvd., Martinsville
- 1351 Veterans Parkway, Clarksville (*complete)
- 4801 W Clara Lane, Muncie
- 2016 N Wayne Street, Angola
- 3167 S State Road 3, New Castle
- 2505 N Oak Drive, Plymouth
- 3313 W State Road 45, Bloomington
- 735 N Gospel Street, Paoli
- 175 Country Road #6 West, Elkhart
- 2100 N Main Street, Bluffton
- 8599 High Pointe Drive, Newburgh
- 950 Highway 80 E, Clinton (*complete)
- 3805 S Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis