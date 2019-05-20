WalletHub Rates Best and Worst States for Military Retirees

A recent study shows Indiana probably isn’t the best place for military retirees. The personal-finance website WalletHub released a report on ‘2019’s Best and Worst States for Military Retirees’.

The study compares the states and the District of Columbia across 29 key indicators of retirement-friendliness toward veterans. The data set ranges from job opportunities for veterans to housing affordability to quality of VA hospitals.

According to the study, Indiana ranks 44th, Illinois ranks 38th while Kentucky ranks 30th.

Click here for the full report.

Comments

comments