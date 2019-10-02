WalletHub Ranks Indiana Fifth Least Vaccinated State

Indiana is 2019’s fifth least vaccinated state, according to a recent study by WalletHub. The personal finance website analyzed 50 states and the District of Columbia across 18 key metrics, ranging from share of vaccinated children to share of people without health insurance to presence of reported measles outbreaks.

WalletHub ranked Indiana 47th, posting a total score of 34.80. Indiana placed 44th in ‘Children & Teenagers Immunization Rates’, 40th in ‘Adult & Elderly Vaccination Rates’, and 31st in ‘Immunization Uptake Disparities & Influencing Factors’.

Click here to read the full report.

Comments

comments