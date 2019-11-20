WalletHub Names 2019’s Best Stores for Black Friday

With Black Friday approaching, WalletHub released its report on 2019’s Best Stores for Black Friday.

The personal finance website surveyed nearly 8,000 deals from 29 of the biggest U.S. retailers’ 2019 Black Friday ad scans to identify the stores offering the biggest discounts in various product categories such as “Appliances,” “Jewelry” and “Toys.”

The following are some highlights from the report:

Best Black Friday Retailers (Avg. % Discount) 1. Stage (69.83%) 2. Belk (66.92%) 3. Bealls Florida (62.56%) 4. JCPenney (60.97%) 5. Kohl’s (57.10%) 6. New York & Company (56.27%) 7. Dick’s Sporting Goods (52.27%) 8. Kmart (51.84%) 9. Sears (49.25%) 10. Fred Meyer (47.1

Click here to view the full report.

Comments

comments