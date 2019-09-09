WalletHub Lists 2019’s Happiest States in America

A new survey ranks Indiana as the 16th least happiest state in America.

WalletHub ranked Indiana 35th, posting a total score of 47.27. The personal finance website compared the 50 states across 31 key indicators of happiness. The data set ranges from emotional health to income level to sports participation rate.

Indiana had 38th in “Emotional & Physical Well-Being”, 17th in “Work Environment” and sat 27th in “Community Environemnt”.

To read the full report, click here.

