WalletHub: Indiana Has Worst Early Education System in America

Indiana has the worst early education system in America, according to a recent study. The personal finance website, WalletHub, released its report on 2019’s States with the Best & Worst Early Education Systems.

The study compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 12 key metrics. The data set ranges from share of school districts that offer a state pre-K program to a number of pre-K quality benchmarks met and total reported spending per child enrolled in pre-K.

According to the study, Indiana ranks 51st, Kentucky 10th, and Illinois 8th.

For more information, click here

