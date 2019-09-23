WalletHub: Best & Worst States for Teachers

A new survey ranks the best and worst states for teachers.

WalletHub ranked Indiana 23rd, posting a total score of 51.02. The personal finance website compared the 50 states across 31 key indicators of happiness. The data set ranges from ‘Opportunity & Competition’ to ‘Academic Work Environment’.

Indiana placed 16th in “Opportunity & Competition” and 30th in “Academic Work Environment”.

North Dakota took first place with a total score of 61.69. Illinois took sixth place with a total score of 55.93 while Kentucky took 14th place with a total score of 53.11.

Arizona took last place with a total score of 33.95.

Comments

comments