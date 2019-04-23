Walgreen Raises Age to Purchase Tobacco to 21

Young adults will need to be 21 years old or older to make tobacco purchases at Walgreens. The age hike comes after the company received criticism from the Food and Drug Administration for selling tobacco products to minors.

The drugstore chain announced Tuesday that it will implement the new policy starting September 1st. Walgreens has more than 9,500 stores worldwide.

Former Food and Drug Administration chief Scott Gottlieb said in March that inspectors had found more than 1,800 instances since 2010 in which one of the company’s stores violated the law.

Walgreens rival CVS Health quit selling tobacco several years ago.

