Wahlburgers Announces Indiana Location Will Be in Carmel

A burger chain owned by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg, and their brother Paul, who’s a chef, is coming to Indiana.

Wahlburgers announced Wednesday it would open its restaurant in the Proscenium development in Carmel. The $85 million development will include green space, luxury residential units, condos, retail space, and office space. It also has a below-ground parking garage.

The business was founded in 2011 and is the focus of an A&E TV series. There are 26 locations, with the closest ones in Cincinnati and Detroit.

The restaurant is expected to open in 2020.

