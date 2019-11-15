Wagon Works Project to Receive $500K Grant Award

TRI-CAP has announced that the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis (FHLBI) Board of Directors has issued $500,000 in Affordable Housing Program (AHP) supplemental funding for the Wagon Works housing development that is under construction in Huntingburg, Indiana.

The Wagon Works development will provide 56 affordable apartment units to be located at the corner of 5th and Washington Streets in Huntingburg. The development is the final Stellar project to be completed in the City of Huntingburg and is expected to begin leasing apartments by the spring of 2020. The project is being developed through a partnership with TRI-CAP and Paragus Corporation of Indianapolis.

Paragus has been involved in the housing development industry since 1988 and is owned by Mike Mance and Gary Ritz. This will be the third development that TRI-CAP has been a part of since 2010 in the City of Huntingburg. TRI-CAP independently opened Stork Place senior apartments in 2010 and partnered with Miller Valentine in the construction of the Lofts of St Joseph in 2015.

TRI-CAP’s health, housing, and education services change lives, empower families, and improve communities. To learn more, go to www.tri-cap.net or call 812-482-2233.

