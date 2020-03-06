Wadesville Man Sentenced for November 2018 Rape

A Wadesville man that pleaded guilty but mentally ill to rape was sentenced Friday.

Ryan Hartwell appeared in Posey Circuit Court where he was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

As part of his guilty plea, Hartwell admitted that he raped a woman in November 2018. The 21-year-old also admitted that he used a knife to batter and confine the same woman.

After the assault, Hartwell drove to Oakland City Police Department and informed law enforcement of the crimes he committed. Hartwell told officers he left the victim in her Poseyville home, tied up and bleeding from a stab wound.

Hartwell will be transported to the Indiana Department of Correction where he will serve

his sentence.

